Ardmore assistant coach arrested for sex solicitation

ARDMORE, OK (KSWO) - A former assistant coach from Ardmore has been arrested for soliciting sex from teenagers.



Police say 31-year-old Virgil Harmon, Junior was arrested after evidence was found on a cell phone turned over to investigators.



Harmon was an assistant coach at Ardmore Public Schools, working with the high school football and girls basketball teams.



Police said the investigation was ongoing, and that formal charges remain pending.

