Oklahoma governor taps Kory Kirkland for district judge - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma governor taps Kory Kirkland for district judge

Kory Slade Kirkland (Source The Chickasha Express-Star) Kory Slade Kirkland (Source The Chickasha Express-Star)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Kory Slade Kirkland to a vacant district judge's seat in Caddo and Grady counties.

Kirkland, of Chickasha, has been in private practice since 2011 and serves as a municipal judge for the cities of Chickasha and Amber. Before that he worked as an assistant district attorney for Grady, Caddo, Stephens and Jefferson counties.

Kirkland serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma where he teaches juvenile justice and criminal law classes. He also is a longtime volunteer on Grady County's drug court team.

Fallin appointed Kirkland on Thursday and says his appointment is effective immediately. He replaces former District Judge Richard G. VanDyck, who retired.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WikiLeaks' Assange calls end of rape case important victory

    WikiLeaks' Assange calls end of rape case important victory

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:38 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:38 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

  • Justice official says he stands by critical memo on Comey

    Justice official says he stands by critical memo on Comey

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:16 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:16 GMT

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:07 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:20:07 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    •   
Powered by Frankly