American Red Cross seeks aid for 228 homes damaged in Elk City tornado

ELK CITY, OK (KSWO)- The American Red Cross is asking for your help to aid those affected by Tuesday's tornado in Elk City.

They have set up a shelter at the First Baptist Church in Elk City for those who have lost their homes.

While city officials say they have plenty of food and water, they are now asking for toiletry items as well as cleaning supplies, trash bags, gloves, plywood and nails. You can drop off donations at the Elk City Convention Center from 9:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon.

According to the Elk City Fire Department, four houses were destroyed in Beckham County. Sixty-two homes inside of Elk City were destroyed, 48 homes had major damage, 78 had minor damage. A total of 228 homes were affected in some manner.

