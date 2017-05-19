Discovery Channel’s Misfit Garage cast will be at McKenzie’ Burger Garage May 19th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In Lawton, fans of the Discovery Channel series Misfit Garage will get the chance to meet the cast.

They will be at McKenzie's Burger Garage at 206 Northwest Dearborn Avenue tonight from 6:00 to 7:30.

You can come out, get a burger and get an autograph from the cast.

