Medicine Park Aquarium opens to the public for preview event May 20th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MEDICINE PARK (KSWO)- The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will be open tomorrow for an early preview event. The event will last until June 9th. 

The aquarium has been under construction for the last six years and features 77 tanks with different species of fish and amphibians.

No date has been announced so far for the aquarium's official grand opening.

For more information about the Aquarium, visit their webpage.

