OKC Fire Chief Bryant to be appointed to Homeland Security by President Trump

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – President Donald Trump intends to appoint the Oklahoma City Fire Chief Keith Bryant as the Administrator of the United States Fire Administration at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security.

No timeline has been established for Chief Bryant’s retirement from the Oklahoma City Fire Department or his date to report to Washington D.C.

