Oklahoma students injured by wind-blown inflatable play area

Oklahoma students injured by wind-blown inflatable play area

COMMERCE, Okla. (AP) - Three students have been injured at an end of school celebration in northeastern Oklahoma after winds topping 50 mph carried an inflatable play area through the air.

The Miami News-Record (http://bit.ly/2qz3iyL ) reports that five eighth-graders were inside an inflatable at a Commerce Middle School party Wednesday when the play area lifted from the ground and struck a tree.

Superintendent Jim Haynes says four students were taken to a local hospital. Two students were released without injuries, and two students required further medical attention.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says his office is working on an investigation and report about the incident.

A 2015 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that between 2003 and 2013, over 113,000 injuries treated in emergency rooms were linked to inflatable amusements.

Information from: The Miami News-Record, http://www.miaminewsrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

