Prepare for wildfire with safety advice from the U.S. Fire Administration

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Nearly 768,000 acres were affected by wildfire in Oklahoma last year. The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is sharing steps to staying safe during wildfire season:

Preparation

  • Make a plan. Find the best two evacuation routes from your home and from your community. Know how you will use them.
  • Practice your plan with everyone in your family. If you have a pet, include a leash or carrier in your planning. Practice using both evacuation routes in case one is blocked by smoke or fire.
  • Have a communications plan for your family members in case you aren’t together during an evacuation.
  • Make an emergency bag. Put essential personal items in the bag so they’ll be ready to grab and go. Include your pet supplies.
  • Know ahead of time how you will receive emergency information from officials in your community. In a wildfire, follow their evacuation instructions.

Protection

  • Keep your roof, rain gutters, deck, and yard clean and green.
  • Make a safety zone up to 100 feet around your home by clearing dry leaves, pine needles, branches, and other plant debris.
  • Put anything that can burn, such as woodpiles, propane tanks, etc., at least 100 feet away from your home.
  • Choose patio furniture and other outdoor items with fire safety in mind.
  • Make sure your house number can be easily seen from the road.

