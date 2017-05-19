SWOSU offers online courses for non-traditional special education teacher certification

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Oklahoma State University Department of Education is designated as a “Special Education Boot Camp Provider” by the State Department of Education.

SWOSU offers 10-hour boot camp courses online every summer to provide a non-traditional route to special education teacher certification due to a shortage across the state.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Earned any four-year degree from an institution of higher education

Have a grade point average of 2.75 or higher from a previous degree program

Recommendation from a representative at an institution of higher education

Pass a national background check

Commit to complete a Master’s Degree or certification in special education

Interested candidates should apply through the SWOSU Department of Education.

