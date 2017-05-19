2017 Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt BBQ is May 20th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 2017 Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt BBQ is this weekend. There will be a car show, 12 hours of live music, and a Barbecue competition. The event will take place this Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park at 11:00 a.m.

Events coordinator John Beemer says it looks like the perfect weekend for the festival.

“This will be the 4th year we’ve done this. We started in 2014. It’s grown each year with the exception of 2015 when it rained out so glad to see that stuff move out of the area for this weekend,” said John Beemer.

You can find more information on the event on Facebook or at afdmf.com.

