AMC Theatres Summer Movie Camp kicks off June 5th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- AMC Theatres will kick off their nine-week Summer Movie Camp on June 5th.

Moviegoers can enjoy a ticket to a family-favorite film and an AMC KidsPack®, including popcorn, fountain drink and FrootiTooti™ fruit snacks, for just $4 all summer long.

Showtimes for AMC CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp are available on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The summer movie camp lineup features The Lorax, Trolls, The Secret Life of Pets, How to Train Your Dragon, Pup Star, Sing, Home, Despicable Me, and The Peanuts Movie.

