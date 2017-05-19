Tornado Watch issued for parts of Texoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Texoma

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Source KSWO

Tornado Watch is in effect until 11pm for the counties shaded in red.

