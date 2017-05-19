One killed, one injured in west Lawton shooting

One person has been killed and another injured in a shooting on the west side of Lawton.

Police say both victims were black males and are in their 20s.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 at the Avendale Pointe Apartments near 52nd and Rogers Lane. The victims were found inside an apartment at the complex.

Detectives from the LPD are en route to the scene to start their investigation into the shooting.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.