Graduation ceremonies postponed due to severe weather potential - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Graduation ceremonies postponed due to severe weather potential

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

Comanche High School has postponed their graduation ceremony until 10:00 a.m. on May 20th.

Walters High School has postponed their graduation ceremony until 7:30 p.m. on May 20th.

Powered by Frankly