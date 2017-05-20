Community supports Veterans in Armed Forces Day Parade

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The community waved and clapped as Veterans and military members made their way through downtown Lawton for the annual Armed Forces Day Parade.

There were emergency responders, cars decked out in red, white and blue, and tons of floats that were all in the parade that started by the mall and ended on Farris Avenue Saturday.



Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May and was first observed on May 20, 1950. It was designed to honor America's servicemen and women serving in the five branches of the U.S. military.



Marion Holloway, served for 22 years in the U.S. Navy. He travels all over the state and region going to parades that honor service members, but this is his first year in Lawton's. His favorite part is meeting all the people that show up to give their support.

"I enjoy the parades, especially the sacrifices that the service members have made," said Holloway. "I mean 22 years for me and five tours in Vietnam. My son is in the Army now, so it's important to me that the people who do those hard jobs get recognized for it."



Tabitha Painter, is one of the hundreds that attended the parade today. She was born and raised in a military family and says she knows first hand how much the support from the community can keep those serving and their families motivated.

"They often don't get the credit they deserve for sacrificing everything," said Painter. "Even just time away from family while they're deployed is crazy long if you are the family or the service member and it can really wear on them at times, so just to give them that support and tell them that we love them means a lot."

If you missed the parade, you still have time to head on over to Elmer Thomas Park for the Armed Forces Day Music Festival for some food, fun and live music. The festival will end at midnight Saturday.

