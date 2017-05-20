Combat Vets Motorcycle Association celebrates 4th annual Wheels for Warriors benefit rally

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Motorcycle enthusiasts came together for a cause on Saturday at the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 4th annual Wheels for Warriors rally.



This year's benefit is dedicated to raising funds for Lawton Armed Services YMCA.



Riders registered for a 100-mile poker run, participated in a bike show and even a scavenger hunt around the city.



Event organizer Phil Barks said this is their major event each year and the goal remains the same---supporting our veterans.



"You know not just the young soldiers that we are working on today, the ones that are still in the junior enlisted that are struggling but we also work to help the veterans in the retirement homes off of Flower Mount and all veterans really,” said Barks. “So, this is what we do. It's the most important thing to us."



The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Oklahoma Chapter 10-3 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to 'Vets Helping Vets.'

