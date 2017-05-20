Annual Armed Forces Day Music Festival garners many military members

Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Live music and delicious barbecue were the reality for many veterans and military members on Saturday at the 4th Annual Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt barbecue.
