Annual Armed Forces Day Music Festival garners many military members

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Live music and delicious barbecue were the reality for many veterans and military members on Saturday at the 4th Annual Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt barbecue.



The festival was held at Elmer Thomas Park.



"This is a blast,” said Christopher Pugh, an attendee of the event. “I'm glad this actually gets put on for us."



Pugh was just one of many military and community members who came out to enjoy the festivities at Elmer Thomas park.



He and his family were not only looking forward to jamming out to 11 hours of live music from eight different bands but also showcasing their military equipment and vehicles to other guests.



Pugh said he's thankful for the special time to enjoy his family and what he loves to do.



"It's nice sometimes to be able to get some type of recognition,” said Pugh. “That people actually believe in what we are doing."



That's what event organizer John Beemer said was the goal of the day.



"I mean if we don't honor our military on a day meant to honor them there's something wrong with us,” said Beemer.

Beemer said before 2014, when they started this festival, he didn't find any other armed forces celebrations as grand as the one they put on.

"They tried to do some stuff here and there but we just wanted to put something together and started running it annual event to start honoring our military and saying thank you for what they're doing for our country,” said Beemer.



Pugh said in the midst of watching the car shows, visiting vendors and eating great food he still remembers to be appreciative of this day of celebration.



"We are very grateful for it,” said Pugh. “Grateful for the opportunity. We are also grateful that the community would embrace us like they do."

