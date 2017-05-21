Duncan Lady Demons golf team makes history

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Duncan High School women's golf team is celebrating it's 12th state title making it the winningest program in the entire state of Oklahoma.

The Duncan Lady Demons won state earlier this month at the Quail Creek Country Club in Oklahoma City.



The Demons went in to the finals tied at 349 with Collinsville. both teams ended with a score of 694 sending it to a team playoff. All five Duncan golfers faced Collinsville five golfers in one hole.



During the playoff the Lady Demons used their best four scores and were able to beat Collinsville by two shots to secure their 3rd state title in the last four years.

After a heartbreaking ending last year and finishing 3rd in state, The Duncan women's golf team snatched the title back and made history this year. They now have won more state championships than any other program in Oklahoma.



"We were crying happy tears at the end of it. It was awesome," said Brooklyn Boscick.

"When we found that out, we were all thrilled," said Vanessa Moore. "That's great. It's a real honor to be part of a team that's been great for a long time."



Moore says she started playing golf at nine years old. Now a high school junior, She says golf is her passion and has taught her a lot about herself.



"Just building my character, teamwork and carrying on a legacy that's been great and having great memories from it," said Moore.



Sophomore Brooklyn Boscick joined the team last year and says her love for the game has grown.

"The girls, practicing, just winning all the tournaments, having a really good time," said Boscick. "It's really fun, so I enjoy it a lot."



Both Moore and Boscick have dreams of continuing their careers in college.



Their coach, Robert Cowan is beyond proud of all the girls for continuing to fight and keep the winning tradition alive in the girls program. But, more importantly, he hopes each student athlete graduates and walks away from the team a better person and learned how to overcome obstacles, whether it's in golf or life in general.



"Winning is wonderful, everyone likes to win, but they have the opportunity, playing with each other, a lot of these girls will be successful in life," said Cowan. "They work really hard, and not just at golf."



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.