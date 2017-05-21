One injured in Altus shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Altus.

Police say, just after 6:00 Saturday night, they received a call of a male with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 200 North Crain and 400 West Commerce.



The man was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. We do not know his condition at this time.



You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as information gets released.

