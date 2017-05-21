Shooting in northwest Lawton injures 3, LPD investigating

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting left three people in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Denver in Lawton around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their wounds.

A third victim arrived at CCMH with a single gunshot wound as well.

Police did not release the identities or the severity of the wounds of any of the victims. They said in a statement that they are talking to witnesses to gather more information on this incident.

