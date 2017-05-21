Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center holds preview opening

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- For six years many have been patiently awaiting the grand opening of Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.



And the wait is almost over.



Nearly one thousand community members experienced a preview opening of the aquarium the weekend of May 20.

The grand opening is set for June 10 after the completion of the trail and plant garden.



"I love aquariums,” said Michael Terrell, a visitor of the aquarium.



Terrell was one of many that came out for the special preview opening of Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.



He and his family have visited aquariums across Oklahoma, but are grateful to have this one in their hometown finally open.



"I'm glad that if I ever wanted to bring my son with me to come see fish and for him to just be so happy to see them and it's really close,” said Terrell.



The 10-thousand square foot aquarium features 77 tanks with different species of fish and amphibians.



Executive Director Doug Kemper said so far, the electric eel feeding has been a big hit for kids and a visitor favorite, that showcases three times a day.



"There's a demonstration and they light up these strobe lights when we feed them,” said Kemper.



However, Terrell said his favorite part of the aquarium tour was viewing the alligator gar...



"It was huge,” said Terrell. “It was like six feet long. But I didn't know how much it weighed but it's just so big and it's weird to know that fish can be lacking in any kind of area it's from."



Kemper said ultimately his hope is that the aquarium offers a positive environment for families like Terrell's.



"An attraction like this is really just a science education for kids and their families,” said Kemper. “It's a quality of life issue."



Which is what he said is that main idea behind the opening of the aquarium in Medicine Park.



"We all look for cultural life activities in our communities and educational activities and aquariums and museums provide those kinds of things,” said Kemper.



Preview opening of the aquarium is from May 20 to June 9 with admission at a reduced price.



You can find Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center hours and prices on their website.

