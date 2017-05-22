Victim transported to OKC following Altus shooting, new info released

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) – Altus police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on May 20th at approximately 6:30 p.m. One person remains hospitalized.

While police were originally dispatched to the intersection of 200 North Crain and 400 West Commerce, the shooting victim had already been taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

According to the victim, he was driving eastbound on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. when two suspects in a white vehicle behind him attempted to pull him over. When the victim pulled over, he says that the white car pulled alongside him and the driver fired two rounds.

The victim, 37, was struck in the face and left arm. He has been transported to Oklahoma City due to the severity of his injuries. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police have not identified the shooter and continue their investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as information gets released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.