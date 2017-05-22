2nd issue raised over Oklahoma child sexual abuse law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A second issue has been raised about a new state law intended to extend the time a child sexual abuse victim can file a lawsuit.

Attorney Cameron Spradling told The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2qIiR7R ) that it will be more difficult to sue employers for negligence if their employees sexually abuse a child. The change requires civil lawsuits against employers to show gross negligence, rather than general negligence.

Critics of another change made by the law say it changes centuries-old legal practice by requiring the losing party to pay all legal fees in civil cases.

The law's original intent increases the age for child sexual abuse victims to bring a civil lawsuit from 20 to 45.

State Sen. David Holt says the gross negligence provision may be added to a bill to reverse the "loser pays" provision.

