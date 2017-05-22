Construction worker at Oklahoma Capitol injured in fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials say a man working on the roof at the Oklahoma Capitol as part of a renovation project suffered an ankle injury when the platform he was on collapsed.

Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the man was not seriously injured in the Monday morning fall, but was unable to walk and was carried down a steep and narrow staircase by firefighters using webbing and a harness. Fulkerson says the man fell 10 to 12 feet when the scaffolding collapsed shortly before 8 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Lara O'Leary says the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His name and condition were not released.

The Capitol was built between 1914 and 1917 and is undergoing a $245 million renovation project that began last summer.

