LPD continues investigating Denver shooting that injured 3 people

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is still investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left three people in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Denver in Lawton around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to both victims. One victim was in the driveway and the other was inside of the residence. Both were transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their wounds.

While officers were rendering aid, multiple people wandered in and out of the house and impeded rescue efforts. Police yelled for everyone to get back before having everyone sit on the curb in front of the home. While the majority of bystanders exited the home, one man, identified as Lamar Hawkins, would not leave. As police escorted him from the residence, he became irate, began yelling, and tried to pull away and strike officers. Police took him to the ground and placed him in cuffs. He was then transported to the Lawton Police Station to be questioned and cited for failure to obey a police officer.

A third victim later arrived at CCMH with a single gunshot wound.

Police did not release the identities or the severity of the wounds of any of the victims. However, the victims are in stable condition at this time.

They said in a statement that they are talking to witnesses to gather more information on this incident.

