Lawmakers are back at work after weekend session yields no budget plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers will be back at work today after budget talks broke down this weekend.

Governor Mary Fallin will have to call a concurrent special session as a result as there is a constitutional ban on passing any revenue bills during the final week in session, and the House and Senate are scheduled to adjourn this Friday.

Lawmakers met this weekend in the state capitol but were not able to come to an agreement, blaming the gross production tax on oil and gas companies for the problem.

Democratic leaders say they want to raise the tax on new wells from 2 to 5 percent, but Republicans say it should only be raised to four.

"We think going from 2 percent to 5 percent is just too big of a jump in one year. We are in a very fragile economic situation. We do not want to discourage investment and job growth in the state,” said Rep. Charles McCall.

If the governor calls a concurrent special session, lawmakers would be able to continue working on budget measures this week. That session would cost taxpayers about $30,000 each day.

