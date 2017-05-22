Discover Oklahoma- Old Germany Restaurant

CHOCTAW, OK- Oklahoma is certainly known for its barbecue and chicken fried steak. But this weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out about an amazing restaurant that’s been serving up authentic, top-notch German food since 1976.

“We immigrated from Germany in 1974 with the hopes of one day maybe opening a German restaurant,” said Owner Mike Turek.

That dream came true in 1976 when the Turek family opened Old Germany in Choctaw.

“That original building was a hamburger place. We served things like burrito platters, hamburgers, hot dogs… oh yeah, and one German dish-- wiener schnitzel.”

The menu has changed through the years now serving only authentic German cuisine but the family behind the restaurant is still the same as it was 43 years ago.

“My mom, my sister, myself, are still involved in the business every day.”

Old Germany prides itself on serving fresh, delicious German food like the butcher’s platter with a smoked pork chop, two different bratwursts and sauerkraut, or the delicious rump steak with onions, and restaurant favorite schnitzel with mushrooms and cream sauce.

You can see the rest of that story, plus discover beautiful “tree-house” cabins near Stigler; visit a unique boutique for men that’s a fun trip back to the cowboys of the old west, and see why a new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is so historically important. All that and more on Discover Oklahoma Saturday at 6:30!