Mental state of Michael Bever still in question weeks before his trial begins

TULSA, OK (KFOR) – The trial for Michael Bever begins June 5th and both sides are still working out the details related to his mental state. Michael Bever is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Michael Bever’s attorney says he is not guilty by reason of insanity and they have a doctor’s report that supports his case.

Prosecutors would like Bever to undergo an evaluation by a state expert but it is unclear if that evaluation would be complete by the start of the trial.

On July 22, 2015, authorities arrested Michael Bever, then 16, and his brother Robert Bever for the murder of 52-year-old David Bever, 44-year-old April Bever, a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy inside the family’s home. A 13-year-old girl, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family. Their 2-year-old sister was found unharmed in the home, but investigators say their plan to kill her was interrupted.

According to testimony at the hearing, Robert Bever wanted “to have some sort of fame or notoriety for being a serial killer,” described killing as “a hobby,” and didn’t plan to stop with just five of their family members. Robert Bever said he was planning on cutting off his 2-year-old sister’s head with an axe and that he first started planning the murders of his family when he was 13-years-old.

Robert told detectives that Michael coerced their siblings out of locked rooms during the attack by pretending he was in danger.

After the initial crimes were complete, the brothers planned to steal their parents’ car and drive to populated places and kill five people everywhere they stopped.

Last year, Robert Bever pleaded guilty to the murder charges and was sentenced to life without parole.

Information provided by KFOR.