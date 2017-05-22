OK Institute for Child Advocacy CEO Joe Dorman pushes for storm shelters in every school

MOORE, OK (KWTV) - The CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, Joe Dorman, is pushing for a new addition to Oklahoma education; storm shelters in every school.

“I want to see something that we can put in place that will be affordable and allow each school building to have some type of shelter space that will accommodate the needs of the people in that building,” Dorman said.

Though national building codes say schools must have shelters for student protection, Oklahoma hasn't adopted those standards.

“This is just like an insurance policy. We mandate you have insurance on your home. We mandate you have insurance on your car,” said Dorman. “I believe we should have that insurance at the school to provide the safety and security for the kids.”

With the state's budget is still up in the air and the idea of spending money on a new mandate may be unpopular but Dorman thinks the cost shouldn't matter.

“We can't afford to look at the cost of what would impact with a life lost. We need to find ways to put this in place and we need to come up with those answers,” Dorman said.

Information provided KWTV.