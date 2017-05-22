Salvation Army Officers in Lawton receiving new assignment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Capt. Israel and Claudia Roseno, the current leaders of The Salvation Army in Lawton, have received a new assignment.

They are heading to Atlanta, GA to oversee Candidates Department for the Southern Territory.

Their last day of deployment in Lawton will be June 18.

“It has been a great honor and pleasure to work alongside to so many great community leaders/organizations/donors and volunteers in order to help and provide a better life to those in need in Lawton,” said Capt. Israel Roseno.

The new officers, Majors David and Joanna Robinson, are coming from Conway, AR to lead the command in Lawton starting on June 26.

