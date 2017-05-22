23,500lbs of Food Collected during Lawton Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- So far 23,500 pounds of food were collected in Lawton as part of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

“Thank you for donating and impacting the lives of our neighbors,” said Steve Riggs, statewide chair of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. “Hunger is a silent epidemic that is closer than you think. One in six Oklahomans face hunger every day.”

On May 13th, letter carriers in more than 195 central and western Oklahoma cities helped “Stamp Out Hunger” by collecting donations from residents on their mail routes.

“I want to thank the letter carriers and everyone who made a donation to help fight hunger in our state,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Thanks to your support we will have more food available to help feed our hungry neighbors. Thank you for your generosity.”

Donations can be dropped off at your local post office through May 30. Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org, by calling 405-600-3136. In Lawton, donations benefit The Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.