23,500lbs of Food Collected during Lawton Letter Carriers’ Stamp - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

23,500lbs of Food Collected during Lawton Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Campaign

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- So far 23,500 pounds of food were collected in Lawton as part of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

“Thank you for donating and impacting the lives of our neighbors,” said Steve Riggs, statewide chair of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. “Hunger is a silent epidemic that is closer than you think. One in six Oklahomans face hunger every day.”

On May 13th, letter carriers in more than 195 central and western Oklahoma cities helped “Stamp Out Hunger” by collecting donations from residents on their mail routes. 

 “I want to thank the letter carriers and everyone who made a donation to help fight hunger in our state,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.  “Thanks to your support we will have more food available to help feed our hungry neighbors. Thank you for your generosity.”

Donations can be dropped off at your local post office through May 30. Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org, by calling 405-600-3136. In Lawton, donations benefit The Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment

    Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:13 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:13 GMT

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

  • Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

    Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:04 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:04 GMT

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:37:50 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:37:50 GMT

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly