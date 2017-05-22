While Cutting Services at 7 OK Vet Centers, Dept. of Veterans Af - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

While Cutting Services at 7 OK Vet Centers, Dept. of Veterans Affairs Spends $3M on New HQ

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Records show that although the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has had millions of dollars cut from its state appropriations in the last few years, reduced services, removed critical-care equipment including electrocardiogram machines at its seven state veterans’ centers, and made plans to close the Talihina veteran’s center, the agency is spending $3 million to relocate, remodel and refurnish its headquarters.

“Well, if the ODVA is in such a money crunch, why are they spending the veterans’ money on relocating, remodeling and refurbishing the ODVA headquarters to the tune of $3,031,124?” State Rep. Brian Renegar wondered. “This is where all of the money is going from the reduction in doctors and staff at our veterans’ centers.”      

In addition, the ODVA has reduced the number of doctors at the state’s veterans’ centers, is limiting the use of blood chemistry machines that are employed to gauge what fluids to give a veteran, and plans to close all labs at the state veterans’ centers.

Information provided by OK House of Representatives. 

  • Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:13 GMT
    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

  • Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:37:50 GMT
    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

