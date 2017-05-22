Oklahoma pedestrian hit, killed on northern Idaho highway

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a woman from Oklahoma was standing in the middle of a northern Idaho highway when she was struck by a car and killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Velvette R. Skaggs of Comanche, Oklahoma, was standing in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near Hayden, Idaho when she was hit just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Idaho State Police says it's not yet known why Skaggs was standing in the road, but she was fatally injured and died at the scene.

Travis Storms, a 38-year-old man from Athol, Idaho, was driving the 2003 Dodge Durango that struck Skaggs.

The death remains under investigation.

