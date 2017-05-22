Oklahoma pedestrian hit, killed on northern Idaho highway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma pedestrian hit, killed on northern Idaho highway

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a woman from Oklahoma was standing in the middle of a northern Idaho highway when she was struck by a car and killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Velvette R. Skaggs of Comanche, Oklahoma, was standing in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near Hayden, Idaho when she was hit just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Idaho State Police says it's not yet known why Skaggs was standing in the road, but she was fatally injured and died at the scene.

Travis Storms, a 38-year-old man from Athol, Idaho, was driving the 2003 Dodge Durango that struck Skaggs.

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment

    Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:13 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:13 GMT

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

  • Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

    Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:04 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:04 GMT

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:37:50 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:37:50 GMT

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly