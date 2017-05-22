Budding scientists learn to process a crime scene at CU summer camp

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Aspiring forensic scientists are getting a first-hand look at how to process a crime scene. Cameron University is hosting Science Detectives Summer Camp with twenty-five 8th, 9th, and 10th graders.

Today, the students found out there was a crime on campus! Someone stole a mammoth fossil and now it's up to them to find the suspect.

There are six teams each with different jobs-- like DNA analysis, questioning the witness, and searching for fingerprints.

A Cameron University professor says the camp offers a realistic approach to forensic science.

"The students are exposed to more real life than television. The show is glamourized, things don’t happen as fast in the real world, so these students are taking a more realistic approach to things,” explained Dana Lee.

The camp wraps up on Friday where the students will present their hard work and name the person responsible for theft.

