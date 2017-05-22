No change in landfill fee policy but changes to its enforcement

President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
In closed-door meetings, Senate Republicans are trying to write legislation dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
In closed-door meetings, Senate Republicans are trying to write legislation dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.