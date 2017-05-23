Charges filed & warrant issued for Lawton murder suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Comanche County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is now charged with a murder last Friday in Lawton.

Court records show the district attorney has charged Eupik Dequan Porch-Nolan with first-degree murder for Malcolm Shrubbs' shooting death at the Avendale Pointe Apartments. He's also charged for shooting and wounding a teenager at the scene.

Lawton Police have not said how he's connected to the crimes.Court records for his warrant say he also goes by aliases, including Eunik Nolan and Renegade. He is 19-years old, 5’8" and weights 155lbs. He has black hair in dreads and brown eyes.

LPD says to call them if anyone comes into contact with Nolan.

