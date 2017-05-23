Charges filed & warrant issued for Lawton murder suspect

The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
