2 Oklahoma counties approved for low-interest disaster loans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin says residents in Cherokee and Haskell counties are eligible for federal disaster assistance because of damage caused by severe weather a month ago.

Fallin announced Monday that the U.S. Small Business Administration granted disaster assistance for the two counties. And under SBA rules, the surrounding counties of Adair, Delaware, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner are also eligible for assistance, which includes low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and business owners.

Officials say more than 60 homes and businesses sustained damage in the severe storms in late April.

