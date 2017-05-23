LPS Summer Feeding Program 2017 kicks off June 5th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public School is participating in the Summer Food Service Program to help provide nutritious meals at no charge for children on summer vacation.

The program runs June 5th through July 28th. After July 21st, all sites except the YMCA will stop serving lunch and breakfast. The YMCA will be the only location operating July 22nd through July 28th. All locations will be closed for Independence Day.

All children under age 18 are eligible to receive meals. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability and who participates during the school year in a public or private, non-profit school program established for the mentally and physically disabled is also eligible to receive meals.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Adams Elementary School (3501 NW Ferris Ave)- June 5th to June 29th. Monday-Friday from 11:00-11:30.

Carriage Hills Elementary School (215 SW Warwick Way) - June 5th to June 29th. Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00-11:30.

Douglass (102 E Gore Blvd)- June 5th to June 30th. Monday- Friday. Breakfast from 7:30-8:30. Lunch from 11:15-11:45.

Edison Elementary School (5801 NW Columbia)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:00- 12:30.

Elmer Thomas Park (501 Ferris)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:30-1:30.

Freedom Elementary School (5720 Geronimo Rd)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:00- 12:30.

HC King Center (1705 NW 20th St)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday-Friday from 11:00- 11:30.

Kid Zone Park (711 NW 38th St)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:00-11:30.

Lawton High School (601 NW Ft. Sill Blvd)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 10:15 to 11:30.

Lincoln Elementary School (601 SW Park)- June 05 to June 29th. Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00-11:30.

MacArthur High School (4500 E Gore Blvd)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday. Breakfast from 8:00-8:30. Lunch from 11:00-12:00.

Liberty Lake Park (1806 NW Liberty Lake)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday-Friday from 11:50-12:30.

Owens Multi-Purpose Center (1405 SW 11th St)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday-Friday from 12:00-1:00.

Pat Henry Elementary School (1401 NW Bessie)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:00-12:30.

Patterson Center (4 NE Arlington)- July 10th to July 14th. Monday-Friday from 11:00-11:30.

Pioneer Park Elementary School (3005 NE Angus)- June 5th to July 21st. Breakfast from 9:00-9:30. Lunch from 11:00-12:30. Breakfast will only be served Tuesday-Thursday. Lunch is Monday-Friday.

Ridgecrest Elementary School (1614 NW 47th St)- June 5th to July 21st. Monday- Friday from 11:00- 12:30.

Washington Elementary School (805 NW Columbia)- June 5th to June 29th. Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00-11:30.

YMCA (5 SW 5th St)- June 5th to July 28th. Monday-Friday. Breakfast from 8:00-8:30. Lunch from 11:00-11:30.

