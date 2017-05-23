2017 National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club Central Frontier Meeting is May 26th-28th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Around 350 motorcyclists from across seven states are expected to attend the 2017 National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club Central Frontier Meeting to be hosted in Lawton this year.

The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn (135 NW 2nd Street) May 26th through May 28th. Mayor Fred Fitch will present a proclamation to the club at 10:00 a.m. on May 27. This year’s annual meeting will include guest speakers Connie Johnson, 2018 Oklahoma governor candidate, and Senator Anastasia Pittman of District 48.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club fosters unity and fellowship with motorcyclists whilst promoting the sport of motorcycle riding, safety, and educating the public about the accomplishments of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers – six all-black regiments established by Congress to help rebuild America following the Civil War.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC) was established in October of 1993 in Chicago, Illinois by Kenneth “Dream Maker” Thomas. NABSTMC has grown from one chapter to over 100 nationwide and overseas.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club is a nonprofit organization that promotes charitable services and educational opportunities by participating in many community service projects including feeding the homeless, awarding scholarships for graduating high school seniors and riding motorcycles in support of organizations such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

