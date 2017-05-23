Garth Brooks to perform in OKC as part of his North American tour

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks is currently on a world tour with Trisha Yearwood. They will be performing at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last Oklahoma appearance of The Garth Brooks World Tour and the first time in Oklahoma City in 20 years!

Tickets for the electrifying return of America’s most powerful concert force and number one selling solo artist in US history go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. sharp. There is an 8-ticket limit per person. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-866-448-7849.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.