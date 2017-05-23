Chickasaw Nation Tribal Election Filing Period runs June 5th-7th

ADA, OK (KSWO)- The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission announces filing period opens June 5th and continues through June 7th between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for the 2017 General Elections.

Legislative seats to be filled include:

Seat 3 of Pontotoc District

Seat 4 of Pontotoc District

Seat 2 of Pickens District

Seat 3 of the Tishomingo District

Seat 3 of the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court

Candidates must file in the election secretary’s office, located in the Government Services building, 2015 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard, Ada, OK.

Legislative candidates must be registered Chickasaw voters at least 25 years of age, residents of the Chickasaw Nation for at least one year and of their respective district for at least six months immediately preceding the election. Legislators must remain residents of their elected district during the tenure of their office. The term of office is three years. Filing fees are $500.

A judicial candidate must be a registered voter of the Chickasaw Nation at least 30 years of age. Judges must be residents of the Chickasaw Nation during their three-year term of office. Filing fees are $500.

Candidates must bring verification of physical and mailing address, such as a utility bill or homestead exemption, filing fee and upon filing must complete a financial disclosure statement. Statements are also due at the end of every month during the candidate’s active campaign period.

Candidates will receive an electoral packet containing election rules and regulations, the Chickasaw Constitution, financial disclosure forms, biography form for the Chickasaw Times, and watcher form. Candidates must not have been convicted of a felony. Background checks are conducted on all candidates.

Primary election is July 25 and run-off election is August 29, if applicable.

Information provided by Chickasaw Nation.