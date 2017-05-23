Governor signs civil rights bill protecting complainants

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Gov. Mary Fallin signed House Bill 1478 into law--a measure protecting complainants who file with the Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement.

The law requires the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement to redact the name of a person who files a complaint from records that are forwarded to the arresting officer’s employer and from any annual reports that are generated.

“As state representatives and senators, we should work hard to make sure people feel comfortable lodging complaints, and I’m beyond grateful that the 56th Legislature was able to see the value of this measure in protecting our most vulnerable,” said Rep. George Young. “The anonymity this legislation provides for complainants should help root out civil rights violations across the state, and I’m confident Oklahoma will be better for it.”

The law takes effect November 1st.

