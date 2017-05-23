Ft Sill National Cemetery holds Memorial Day Program on May 29th

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- A Memorial Day Program will be held at the Memorial Walk Area of the Fort Sill National Cemetery to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation on May 29th at 10:00 a.m.

The keynote speaker of the memorial will be Randy Dunham. This event is hosted by America’s Veterans Supporters of Lawton.

Parking will be in the area near the flagpole.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.