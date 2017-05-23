AAA offers Tipsy Tow Memorial Day weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Memorial Day weekend is straight ahead and if your plans include alcohol you'll want to know there's a way home.

Triple-A Oklahoma is offering their Tipsy Tow service for the holiday. They'll give you and one more person a free ride home with your car in tow within a 15-mile radius.

All you have to do is call 800-222-4357 and tell the dispatcher they need a Tipsy Tow.

The service starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 26th and runs until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th. The service is available for both members and non-members.

