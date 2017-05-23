OK House passes bill to raise gross production tax rate on oil/g - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK House passes bill to raise gross production tax rate on oil/gas wells

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)-  The Oklahoma House has passed House Bill 2429 to raise gross production tax rate on oil and gas production wells taxed at just 1 percent to 4 percent.

An estimated $95 million in revenue could potentially be generated from the increase.

