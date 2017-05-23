OK teachers receive 50% discount on Arby’s combo meals May 29th-Sept 4th

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma teachers, K-12 with a valid school identification card, will receive a 50% discount on combo meals at any Oklahoma Arby's restaurant this summer-- May 29th through September 4th.

“We appreciate the long hours and personal and financial sacrifices so many of our teachers in Oklahoma make, and want to send a message that Arby’s has the highest regard and respect for those who teach our future workforce. School may be out for the summer, but teachers are in at Arby’s! We hope they enjoy this Arby’s summer ‘break,’” said US Beef CEO John Davis.

The United States Beef Corporation, Inc. is Arby's largest franchisee and operates more than 350 restaurants throughout the state.

