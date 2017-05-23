Jenks HS football player accepts plea deal, could enroll at UT next month

TULSA, OK (KTUL) — Reese Leitao, a Jenks High School football player who signed to play at the University of Texas at Austin, was charged with felony drug possession and has accepted a plea deal to have the charge reduced.

Leitao was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute after being arrested at Jenks High School with around 20 Xanax tablets in February.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Leitao's charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and he received a 4-year deferred sentence which means he'll be able to enroll at UT next month.

Information provided by KTUL.