Jenks HS football player accepts plea deal, could enroll at UT next month

President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
An Oklahoma City man is holding his daughter a little closer this evening after a terrifying morning. Around 5:45 this morning, William Mitchell stopped at a gas station in Northwest Oklahoma City while his 10-year-old slept in the back seat. When he went inside to pay for the gas, a man got into the vehicle and drove away with Mitchell's daughter still inside.
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
