Young girl, who was asleep in the backseat of stolen OKC vehicle, found safe

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City man is holding his daughter a little closer this evening after a terrifying morning.

Around 5:45 this morning, William Mitchell stopped at a gas station in Northwest Oklahoma City while his 10-year-old slept in the back seat. When he went inside to pay for the gas, a man got into the vehicle and drove away with Mitchell's daughter still inside.

Then, about an hour later, the girl was found safe at a Love's Gas Station near I-40 and McLoud. Police say the man dropped her off on the side of the road and she walked to the store.

"I can't believe I got her back. I already have a close net on them so it's not making me any better. Really, thank y'all for y'alls support,” said William Mitchell.

The suspect was later found with the stolen vehicle in Pottawatomie County. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.