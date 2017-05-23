Veterans Job Club hosts hiring event May 25th in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A presentation and hiring event geared toward veterans and their spouses is set for this Thursday in Lawton.

The event is being hosted by the Veterans Job Club and will include a presentation by the Director of Human Resources for Fort Sill. He will speak about applying for federal jobs.

Veteran Employment Representative Tony Brown says it's a detailed process that you don't want to mess up.

"If you don't have it right, exactly the keywords, the resume writer is looking for, they won't pick up your resume,” said Brown.

Brown says after the presentation, representatives from GEO, The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center will talk about what job openings they have. You'll be able to fill out applications and ask them questions.

The event is taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Oklahoma Works Office located at 1711 SW 11th Street in Lawton.

