Oklahoma congressman wants to chair House oversight panel

The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
A bill waiting to be approved by Governor Fallin would give voters in individual counties the chance to decide if liquor stores should be open on Sundays.
